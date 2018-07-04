Alfie Boe at Llangollen Eisteddfod - review

Hundreds attended the first day’s concert which saw the world-renowned tenor and actor take to the stage to perform a varied set.

But music was not the only thing on the star’s mind as Boe cheerfully admitted to checking the football score as England played Colombia – and even had it displayed on the big screens, joking that he could sing and watch the TV at the same time.

And once England had sealed their victory in a gripping penalty shoot out, Boe declared it the best gig of his life – and led the crowd as everyone happily chanted "It’s Coming Home".

The evening’s entertainment came after school children got the event under way yesterday afternoon with a range of activities including a sing-a-long for television.

A new one-off live ITV programme was due to air today celebrating the 70th birthday of the NHS, showing the crowds in Llangollen, the NHS choir, celebrities and crowds getting together to try to beat a record for the biggest live singalong to be broadcast.

Rhys Davies, chairman of Llangollen Eisteddfod, said: “Having worked as a GP within the NHS I fully understand and respect the wonderful work the NHS provides.

“We are so excited to be supporting the nation’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of the NHS.”