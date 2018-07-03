Eisteddfod in nationwide singalong

A one-off, live ITV television programme tomorrow will capture the crowds in Llangollen, NHS choir, celebrities and crowds coming together to try and beat a record for the biggest live sing along to be broadcast.

The singalong in Llangollen will take place as the finale to the Classical Collection concert with NHS staff able to apply for complimentary tickets to the concert thanks to its partnership with Pendine Park.

The tickets can be claimed by registering details on the Eisteddfod Eventbrite page here.

Chairman at Llangollen Eisteddfod, Rhys Davies, said: "We would encourage anyone and everyone to get involved. The concert will feature the final of the International Voice of the Future competition, two-piano fireworks from Vicky Yannoula and Peter Jablonski and a powerful showcase performance from Wrexham-based choir, the Sirenian Singers.

"The pavilion will come alive with the Beatles classic, ‘With a Little Help from my Friends’, as the singalong finale, lead by Colleen Nolan and friends, is broadcast live on ITV, connecting with other singalong sites across the country, including the Abbey Road Studios in London."

The festival will also be giving away free day tickets to all Welsh NHS staff on Thursday and provide 20 per cent off for the Thursday and Saturday evening concerts, in recognition of the special anniversary.

On Thursday the International Eisteddfod will honour Olwen Williams OBE, as Day President. With a life-long inspirational NHS career in medicine, Olwen will present her stories and memories of working in the NHS to crowds at the festival. Olwen received her royal title in 2005 and was awarded Welsh Woman of the Year in 2000.

Rhys Davies said: “Having worked as a GP within the NHS I fully understand and respect the wonderful work the NHS provides. We are so excited to be supporting the nation’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of the NHS. It is a perfect synergy of values and even timings as the International Eisteddfod celebrated its 70th last year; the NHS has enriched all our lives with vital medical and our festival enriches lives though music."

For more information or to book tickets visit www.llangollen.net or contact the box office. For regular news and updates about the Festival follow us on Twitter @llangollen_Eist or like our Facebook page Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.