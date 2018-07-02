Eisteddfod 2018: Stage set for music extravaganza

Singers, dancers and musicians from 28 countries and more than 80 groups will be taking part in five days of competition.

Meanwhile, each night will feature a concert, with acts including best-selling artist Alfie Boe, prolific recording artist Van Morrison, renowned baroque instrumental group Red Priest, award-winning Welsh folk band, Calan and top pop names The Hoosiers, Toploader and the Kaiser Chiefs.

Kaiser Chiefs front man Ricky Wilson

The festival opens on Tuesday with a children's day welcoming school groups from across the region before Alfie Boe takes to the stage at night.

On Wednesday, finalists of the International Voice of the Future Competition compete for the prestigious title and a share of the £10,000 prize fund, while the audience are treated to a music from pianists Vicky Yannoula, the festival's musical director and Peter Jablonski.

The Procession of the Nations takes to the stage on Thursday with competitors sharing music, dance, peace and friendship, with children from Dinas Bran school presenting the 2018 Peace Message on stage and special guests, Calan giving their quirky interpretation of Welsh folk music.

Debbie Neal, head of music at Ysgol Dinas Brân, said: “It is fantastic to once again be celebrating the International Eisteddfod by taking part in the portrayal of such an important and uplifting message.

"It’s incredibly rewarding and inspiring to work with our young children on this project, whose history is deeply connected to the long-standing traditions adopted by Eisteddfod.

“Our pupils have put so much effort into making this performance a success and we are very much looking forward to closing with a peace song to accompany the message.

"It is something that has certainly created a buzz amongst the children”.

Dancing in the streets at the Eisteddfod

Competitors will parade through the town of Llangollen on Friday, a spectacle that always brings thousands of people onto the streets.

The parade will be followed by a concert feature one of the most prolific recording artists and live performers in music history, Van Morrison.

The festival's competitions will reach their climax on Saturday, with the winners of the international choral competition competing for the titles of Choir of the World 2018 and the prestigious Pavarotti Trophy.

Those taking part in the dance categories will participate in the Dance Champions of the World 2018 finals.

The festival will draw to a close on Sunday with Llanfest 2018, featuring the Kaiser Chiefs, Hoosiers and Toploader.

Vicky Yannoula, music director, said: “It's been an exhilarating few months in my role as music director at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and a real joy to curate my very first concert series, which I feel reflects the musical excellence and diversity of this fantastic event.

“We are proud that the festival line-up spans genres and generations, crossing the boundaries of age, culture and creed."