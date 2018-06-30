Midsummer theatre at castle

The audience will be whisked away on a thrilling journey to a magical forest to meet star-crossed lovers, playful fairies and hilarious

travelling players.

Elizabethan costumes, a wonderful musical score and enchanting woodland creatures come together to make this an evening of summer garden theatre.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is now in its 19th year of touring open-air theatre to country houses, castles and heritage sites across the UK and Ireland. From the first year of

performances at 30 venues with Romeo and Juliet in 2000, Chapterhouse now visits over 180 venues every year, and has become a greatly anticipated addition to thousands of theatre- goers’ calendars.