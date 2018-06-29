Lennon's sister at Llanfest

The honour marks her role as a director of The Cavern Club, which has teamed up with Llanfest for the first time with its own, pop-up stage in the grounds of the Royal International Pavilion in Llangollen.

Llanfest is the final Sunday of the festival and has evolved into a modern mix of rock, pop and indie music.

This years headliners at the July 8 event are indie-pop legends, the Kaiser Chiefsm The Hoosiers and Toploader.

Accepting the honour, Julia said, “It’s a great honour to be chosen as an International Eisteddfod Day President. I truly believe in the ethos of this festival, which brings together different cultures from around the world to celebrate peace and friendship.

“And what a perfect way to mark the 50th anniversary of the Yellow Submarine which is actually on the day of Llanfest. The song will undoubtedly be performed on The Cavern Club stage and we hope the crowds will join in too to mark this special milestone.”

Julia follows a number of prominent International Eisteddfod Day Presidents, including Pavarotti, Mike Peters from the Alarm, Julian Lloyd Webber, Lesley GarrettCBE, Karl Jenkins CBE and Shân Cothi.

Chairman at Llangollen Eisteddfod, Rhys Davies, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Julia. There is a clear synergy between Lennon’s peace messages in his music and our festival. We enrich lives though music.

“ Political and religious differences are put to one side, and through the universal language of music and dance people get to know each other and compete in a unique and friendly environment.”

Attracting over 4,000 performers and up to 50,000 visitors from across the globe annually, the International Eisteddfod takes place every year during the first week of July. It offers six days of the very best in music and folk dance in a unique combination of competition, performance and celebration between all nations.

Throughout the week evening concerts will include Van Morrison and Alfie Boe.

Eisteddfod. Day Presidents are invited to the event to recognise the ongoing work they do in spreading the message of peace and goodwill, which is at the heart of the event.

For more information, please visit: www.llangollen.net.