Behind the scenes look at the theatre

Theatr Clwyd’s annual family friendly open day takes place in Mold from 11am until 4pm. All activities, tours and events are free.

There will be an the opportunity to explore what it takes to be a world class theatre and meet the craftspeople who work in the wardrobe, scenic art, sound and lighting departments.

People will have unique access to all parts of the theatre; the lighting grid high above the stage, the fly tower from which scenery is winched down, dressing rooms, rehearsal rooms and other backstage areas.

They can also discover how professional stage sets are made and large scene cloths painted in the theatre workshop.

Theatr Clwyd has staged over 400 of its own productions – with sets and costumes ‘made in Mold’.

"This is a rare opportunity to see all aspects of what goes into making a professional stage show. There will be demonstrations of how the scene changes work on the set of the theatre’s current show, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice. There’s also the chance to see how the stage lighting desk operates and theatre sound is created, with special demonstrations," spokesman Anthony Timothy said.

"Families can have fund dressing up in costume and take part in the Quick Change Timer Competition. They can also take part in competitions and quizzes and drama taster sessions as will as art and animation workshops."