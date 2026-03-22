'It's our favourite place': The Midlands riverside gem that’s been named one of the best places to live in the UK

I live about 45 minutes away, but Stratford-upon-Avon has become our go-to spot for family days out. It’s one of those towns that just has it all — the buzz of a market, riverside walks, proper pubs, and shops you actually want to browse in.

My husband, kids and I often pile into the car on a Saturday morning, and before we know it, we’re wandering past the timber-framed buildings and soaking up the lively market scene.

It has once again been hailed as one of the best places to live in the country, according to the Sunday Times.

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Stratford-upon-Avon

Based in Warwickshire - and considered part of the West Midlands region - this lovely town is in easy reach from many parts of the country.

We’ll usually grab a bite at one of the cafés or food stands (the wood-fired pizza is a must) before taking a stroll along the River Avon or letting the kids run wild at the Recreation Ground. Stratford has that perfect mix of things to do without ever feeling hectic.

And once the exploring’s done, we’ll tuck ourselves into one of the town’s many cosy pubs for a pint and a proper meal before heading home.

Also named the happiest place to live in the region - and one of the happiest in the UK - by Rightmove and The Guardian over the years.

William Shakespeare’s birthplace in Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon (Alamy/PA)

It’s easy to see why people travel from all over to visit, but for us, it’s simply our favourite local escape. Just 45 minutes away, yet it feels like a world apart — relaxed, welcoming, and full of character.

Stratford-upon-Avon might be famous for Shakespeare, but it’s the modern magic that keeps us coming back.

Stratford-upon-Avon is one of the best places to live

In summer, Stratford really comes alive. The riverside is buzzing with picnics, open-air theatre, and boat trips on the Avon. You can rent a rowing boat, watch street performers outside the RSC, or just stroll through Bancroft Gardens with an ice cream in hand. The markets spill onto the streets, and every corner feels festive and full of life.

Day tripper – visit historic Stratford-upon-Avon

Come winter, the town takes on a completely different charm — twinkling lights, Christmas markets, and cosy pubs with open fires. The shop windows glow, the mulled wine flows, and a crisp walk along the river feels magical when the frost hits the rooftops.

Read more: I visited a hidden gem Midlands town that has been named one of the 'best places to live in the UK' - I can see why

It’s the kind of place that feels made for both seasons — bright and lively in summer, snug and storybook-perfect in winter.