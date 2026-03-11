Tiny pony Pickle discovered in the West Midlands when he was too weak to stand is winning hearts at a farm in Blackpool - here’s why

Too weak to stand and struggling to breathe, tiny pony Pickle was in desperate need of help when he was found in the West Midlands.

Rescue agencies rallied around to save him, along with a number of other horses, at the location which his new carers do not want to disclose due to the sensitivity of their work.

Pickle is now under the care of World Horse Welfare where he was nursed back to health and is winning fans far and wide among visitors to their Penny Farm in Blackpool.

Field Officer Charlotte Melvin, from the charity, said: “As soon as I saw Pickle, I could tell he needed veterinary care urgently – he was really struggling to breathe. When he tried to stand as I walked up to him, he just couldn’t get up.

“He tested positive for multiple illnesses, including strangles, equine flu, and salmonella, and was so weak that he kept collapsing.”

Tiny horse Pickle arrives at Penny Farm in Blackpool after being nursed back to health by World Horse Welfare amid a rescue from the West Midlands

Being so tiny worked in Picle’s favour, as Charlotte explains: “As a truly tiny foal, Pickle’s diminutive size worked in his favour, enabling those caring for him to get him back on his feet more easily.

“The team worked so hard to nurse him back to health and his vet said she’s never known a pony test positive for salmonella as many times as he did.

“He very nearly didn’t make it, but eventually turned a corner and started to recover.

“Hearing that he’d been signed over and was finally well enough to travel to Penny Farm was amazing.

“I went and collected him with one of my colleagues and it was just incredible to see how bright he’d become. The contrast from that tiny foal who was too weak to stand and could barely breathe was extraordinary.”

Tiny horse Pickle was nursed back to health by World Horse Welfare after being rescued in the West Midlands

After completing his quarantine period, Pickle was able to join the other horses and ponies on the main yard at Penny Farm – and immediately started winning hearts left, right and centre.

Penny Farm centre manager Adam Cummins said: “At a year old, Pickle is still only a teeny seven hands high (28 inches) so it’s no surprise that our visitors fall in love with him as soon as they set eyes on him. He’s both extremely cute and a really lovely character.

“There’s going to be a long list of people wanting to rehome him when he’s ready – but that’s a long way off yet. For now, he’s enjoying being a happy young pony playing with his friends – he’s got a lot of fun to catch up on after being so ill at such a young age.”

Pickle is so tiny that the Penny Farm team struggled to find a headcollar small enough for him – but their corporate partners LeMieux kindly stepped in, supplying him with a ‘super mini’ headcollar.

Despite his truly terrible start in life, tiny Pickle now has a bright, secure future ahead of him. Book your visit to Penny Farm to meet the horses and ponies, including Pickle, now.