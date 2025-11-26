Three-bedroom Shrewsbury home for less than £265,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached home on Green Lane in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, has come to the market for £264,950 - offering open-plan living, a beautifully maintained garden and a large outbuilding with electrics in one of the area’s most desirable residential spots.

Inside, the property opens with a spacious hallway leading to the generous open-plan living and dining area, where large front and rear windows create a light-filled social space. Patio doors flow into the conservatory, offering lovely views over the garden. The modern fitted kitchen includes ample cupboard and worktop space and also overlooks the rear garden.

3 bedroom semi-detached house Green Lane, Shrewsbury,

Upstairs, there are three well-appointed bedrooms, including a master with built-in storage, along with a modern shower room featuring contemporary fixtures. Outside, the rear garden provides a peaceful, well-stocked haven with patio space for outdoor dining. The standout feature is the large outbuilding/garage complete with electrics - ideal as a workshop or with potential for conversion to a home office or studio. A generous driveway offers parking for several cars.

Bayston Hill remains one of Shrewsbury’s most sought-after areas, thanks to its semi-rural feel, strong community spirit and proximity to scenic walks, local shops, pubs and well-regarded schools.

At a glance

This three-bedroom semi-detached home in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, is listed for £264,950

Bright open-plan living/dining area plus conservatory

Modern fitted kitchen and contemporary shower room

Well-maintained rear garden and large outbuilding/garage with electrics

Generous driveway parking and close to local shops, countryside walks and schools

