'I'm a fashion designer in Shropshire and I help women reconnect with their clothes and safe leftover fabrics from landfill'

Inspired by a suitcase of her grandmother Margaret’s clothes, Penelope started Moma Hilo to celebrate thoughtful, slow fashion.

The brand’s timeless and sustainable garments are made in the UK from exclusively leftover fabrics, preventing them from going to waste.

Before launching Moma Hilo in March this year, Penelope, who grew up in Shropshire and now lives in London, spent 14 years working with numerous fashion brands including Pretty Green, Agent Provocateur, and Albam Clothing.

A creative career was a natural choice for Penelope who was encouraged by her step-grandmother from a young age.

“I’ve always really loved drawing and making things and I had a step-grandma called Mollie who used to really encourage me to create,” the 35-year-old recalls.

Louise with her mum Louise and grandma Margaret

Penelope completed an art foundation course at Shrewsbury College of Arts and Technology before graduating with a first-class degree in fashion design from Kingston University.