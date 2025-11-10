‘Dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdowns are taking place across the UK amid new warnings - here’s where

The ‘dodgy’ Amazon fire TV sticks involve crooked vendors installing official streaming apps so users can watch for free.

They are also called ‘jailbroken’ or ‘modded’ sticks and include USB sticks and other boxes plugged into a TV.

Using these devices is against the Fraud Act and can lead to hefty fines.

Police forces and the anti-piracy body Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) have been seizing the fire sticks and making arrests.

Amazon has also joined the crackdown – its new Fire TV Stick 4k Select has a key change that makes it harder to turn into a dodgy stick.

A cybersecurity expert told Metro that the device no longer uses Android but a new in-house operating system called Vega.

As a result, apps uploaded on the new device will find it more difficult to gain permission for things like internet connectivity.

Amazon fire TV stick

The device also does not yet allow the use of VPNs, which disguise where internet traffic is coming from, and are a key tool for those using ‘dodgy’ sticks.

A crackdown last year targeted more than 30 suppliers selling them, including a 42-year-old man who was arrested in Newport on suspicion of his involvement in selling illicit fire sticks. Others were visited in person and handed cease-and-desist letters.

Kieron Sharp, Chairman of FACT, said: ‘FACT’s enforcement activities against illegal streaming are ongoing throughout the year.

‘Together with our partners and the police, we constantly review new intelligence and target those areas of the UK and Ireland where the data shows that illegal streaming activity is taking place.

‘Our investigations are thorough, and we are relentless in our determination to stop illegal streaming and bring offenders to justice. To avoid jeopardising operations that are in progress, we do not share details publicly until enforcement action has been completed.’

In November 2024, Jonathan Edge, 29, from Liverpool, received a three-year jail term for selling and using illegal fire sticks.

The organisation sent him cease and desist letters buthe carried on, leading to the Premier League taking him to court.

Full list of areas targeted in ‘dodgy’ Fire Stick raids - is your county on the list?

London

Kent

Sussex

Norfolk

Northamptonshire

Lincolnshire

Derbyshire

Staffordshire

East and West Midlands

Greater Manchester

Cheshire

Merseyside

Northumbria

North Yorkshire

South Wales

North East England

North West England

The Daily Mail reported there is also an ‘advanced’ crackdown in Scotland.

Chief executive of FACT, Kieron Sharp, said after last year’s raids: ‘Our cease-and-desist measures are not just warnings—they are the first step toward holding offenders accountable.

‘If you’re supplying or using illicit streaming devices or illegal IPTV subscriptions, take this as a clear warning: you are breaking the law and risk facing serious consequences.

‘To those using illegal streaming services, the message is that you’re not just committing a crime; you are putting yourself at risk.

‘These services often expose users to malware, scams, and data theft, with no recourse when things go wrong.’

What is the law around 'dodgy' Fire TV sticks?

Using or distributing ‘jailbroken’ fire sticks is against the law.

Jailbroken fire sticks have been hacked to allow access to additional apps.

It is against the law to use a jailbroken one to do something illegal with.

For example, if somebody had a ‘jailbroken’ PlayStation and used it to play pirated video games, that would be illegal.

This means owners of these fire sticks can download illegal streaming apps and watch content without paying for the subscription services.

People are at risk of a large fine if they do not pay for a TV licence and watch live sports on a ‘dodgy’ fire stick.

The maximum punishment is a £1,000 fine – which could reach £2,000 if you live in Guernsey.

Owning a normal Fire TV Stick like those provided by Amazon is not illegal and is not part of this crackdown.