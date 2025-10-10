We got a sneak peek inside one of the West Midlands’ most luxurious penthouses - and you wouldn’t believe how gorgeous it is

The stunning duplex features some of the most charming high end luxury in the UK along with beautiful artworks and hi-tech gadgets.

It is the only penthouse suite at historic The Grand Hotel on Colmore Row in Birmingham which has hosted the likes of Winston Churchill, King George VI, Charlie Chaplin along with stars of today including Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp - although staff remained tight-lipped on whether the historical figures and Hollywood stars had stayed in these particular rooms.

The penthouse has everything you could possibly desire from a luxury stay, including all those extravagant extras you may not have even imagined you did want!.

I was invited inside for a sneak peek just as the penthouse had its festive makeover with the help of innovative designs from local firm, Light Up Christmas, featuring a fabulous Nutcracker theme.

The Grand Hotel is currently collaborating with Birmingham Royal Ballet to offer special room rate with tickets to the dance company’s celebrated Christmas classic (and other BRB productions, including the world renowned Black Sabbath Ballet) - so the theme was certainly on trend.

I took a look around the upper level first - this is above the bedroom. It’s the lounge, dining room and games room area - all rolled into one, snug, open plan space with its own welcoming and warming period fireplace.

The dining area caught our attention immediately - it was a feast for the eyes. A stylish Christmas tree with beautiful baubles and ribbons stood in the corner surrounded by presents.

The table was bedecked in complementary greens and magical magentas - so elegant and cheering.

The seating area around the fireplace was a treat too - so welcoming. Just the spot to unwind with a glass of something after a busy Christmas shopping trip.

The games area was interesting, with its very own table football with silver players. We loved the Brummie themed artwork around the walls. The vinyl record collection featured hero bands from across the West Midlands too.

Downstairs was equally as impressive. A four poster bed and another cosy seating area around a fireplace.

Such a homely vibe you don’t often experience in hotels - no matter how high end they are. The coral and burnt orange furnishings certainly added to the relaxed, comfy vibe.

I was particularly impressed with the enormous bathroom, which was almost big enough to host its own party.

Light Up Christmas are expert Christmas designers with eons of experience in creating wonderful spaces full of delight and an unforgettable sparkle.

They transform homes, businesses, and venues across the UK into enchanting winter wonderlands including clients such as Harrods, Tiffany & Co, Birmingham Airport, Resorts World and The Mailbox.

The Grand Hotel is offering its Birmingham Royal Ballet packages until September 2026. They are just one of a host of exciting events lined up at the magnificent venue and its bars and restaurants.

The weekly late night jazz events inspired by Ronnie Scott’s with Speakeasy vibes at Downstairs at The Grand are proving more and more popular. Cocktails at the stylish Madeleine Bar are one of the most glamorous treats to enjoy in Birmingham. There’s also Jo Malone inspired afternoon teas and some amazing Christmas and New Year’s entertainment lined up. Take a look at The Grand Hotel Birmingham