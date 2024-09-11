Meet the Market Drayton couple who are hoping to surpass £5,000 mark with open garden event for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sue and Eric Harrison from Market Drayton are opening up their garden called 'Riverside' on Sunday (September 15) between 12pm and 5pm, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and the National Garden Scheme.

This is the first time the pair are part of the scheme since opening their garden to the public earlier this year in May and June. They previously raised £2,500 and £1,500 retrospectively for the cancer support charity, and are hoping to pass a total of £5,000 through their event this weekend.

The garden at their house on Berrisford Road features a range of planting areas, and hydrangeas, hostas, a woodland walk, a hot garden, and herbaceous borders with white garden with loggia There is also an old and large wisteri, a and an old climbing rose.

Sue and Eric Harrison are getting ready to open there garden

Sue who is also the volunteer Chairman of Market Drayton Macmillan Committee is hoping to raise as much as she can and is looking forward to the event.

"I'm hoping we can raise more than £1,500 again because then we will have raised more than £5,500," said Sue. "We work hard the committee, they do, it's brilliant to do that and raise money.

"It's a lovely event, and lovely to chat to other gardeners.

"At the moment the hot garden is really good with canna's and dahlia's and other things in."

There will also be a raffle at the open garden event with all proceeds going towards Macmillan, and Sue and Eric will also be providing tea and coffee, and a range of cakes including scones.

Entry costs £5 per adult while children can attend for free. The property's address is: Berrisford Road, Market Drayton, Shropshire, TF9 1JH

Further information can be found on the National Garden Scheme website.