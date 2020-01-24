Advertising
Dolly Parton inspires meme challenge on social media with viral hashtag
The challenge encouraged people to showcase their various social media selves.
Country music star Dolly Parton has showed her versatility by inspiring the latest meme challenge on social media.
The 74-year-old singer shared four images of herself – respectively captioned “Linkedin”, “Facebook”, “Instagram” and “Tinder” – to Twitter along with the caption “Get you a woman who can do it all”.
The pictures showed her in various states of dress, each one representing one of the social media platforms.
The internet soon caught on with the hashtag #dollypartonchallenge.
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill could not resist the allure of a Parton meme challenge, writing “OK. I’ll play along too.”
American actress Padma Lakshmi also joined in, writing “Had to do it to ’em” and using a picture of Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants for the Twitter section.
It wasn’t just people getting involved though – the US National Park Service let their furry (and not so furry) friends have a go too.
And British Transport Police showcased the force’s hard-working dogs.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes, showed off the sexier side of the car with their Tinder offering.
But it was the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, USA, which was best placed to win the challenge, using an array of art to get its point across.
“Get you a Museum who can do it all.”
