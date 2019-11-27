Menu

Advertising

‘Is there a doctor on board?’: The new self-deprecating meme taking over Twitter

Lifestyle | Published:

Twitter users are explaining how useless their professions are in an emergency with a new twist on a classic dad joke.

Doctors

A new self-deprecating meme has people sharing just how useless they would be in a time of crisis.

The joke follows a father as he berates his child for not becoming a doctor, making people feel terrible about their actual jobs in the process.

Modern parenting group The Dad started it all off on Twitter with a light-hearted jab at how unhelpful YouTubers would be during an in-air emergency, riffing on the popular video introduction, “what up guys”.

Many other Twitter users joined in on the self-deprecating joke format, using their professions to prove that their family is disappointed with their choices.

From journalists to cinematographers, here are all of the people that would be utterly useless when it came to the crunch.

1. Becoming a product designer instead of a doctor was a big mistake.

Advertising

2. This Twitter user is genuinely crucial in an emergency.

Tom Hanks Snl GIF by Saturday Night Live - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This person’s father is strongly against the idea of a follow-up meeting.

Advertising

4. This person’s Tweets would be no help in a sticky situation.

Conhecendo Algum Carly Rae Jepsen GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Hopefully the element of romance helped.

6. Moody lighting absolutely wouldn’t help in a medical emergency.

The Disaster Artist GIF by A24 - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Lastly, this person with a PhD in Computer Science has imagined the ultimate scenario where it might be needed.

Lifestyle

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News