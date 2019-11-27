‘Is there a doctor on board?’: The new self-deprecating meme taking over Twitter

A new self-deprecating meme has people sharing just how useless they would be in a time of crisis.

The joke follows a father as he berates his child for not becoming a doctor, making people feel terrible about their actual jobs in the process.

Modern parenting group The Dad started it all off on Twitter with a light-hearted jab at how unhelpful YouTubers would be during an in-air emergency, riffing on the popular video introduction, “what up guys”.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a YouTuber to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if "what up guys" helps — The Dad (@thedad) November 22, 2019

Many other Twitter users joined in on the self-deprecating joke format, using their professions to prove that their family is disappointed with their choices.

From journalists to cinematographers, here are all of the people that would be utterly useless when it came to the crunch.

1. Becoming a product designer instead of a doctor was a big mistake.

flight attendant: is there a doctor on this flight? dad: *nudging me* that should've been you me: not now dad dad: not asking for a product designer to help, are they? me: dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now dad: go and see if your tiny rectangles can help — George Kedenburg III (@GK3) November 26, 2019

2. This Twitter user is genuinely crucial in an emergency.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a pilot to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now and I'm flying the plane Dad: Go and see if “flying" helps — Jeremy Woodcock (@jwPencilAndPad) November 26, 2019

3. This person’s father is strongly against the idea of a follow-up meeting.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a Product Manager to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “let’s have a follow-up meeting" helps — Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) November 26, 2019

4. This person’s Tweets would be no help in a sticky situation.

flight attendant: is there a doctor on board? dad: *nudging me* should've been you me: not now dad dad: not asking a social media manager for help, are they? me: dad there's a medical emergency happening dad: go see if “tweeting in all lowercase about carly rae jepsen" helps — danny nett (@dannynett) November 26, 2019

5. Hopefully the element of romance helped.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a Young Adult Author to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency Dad: Go see if saying “now kiss” to the distressed woman and the flight attendant helps — Tehlor Kay Mejia (@tehlorkay) November 26, 2019

6. Moody lighting absolutely wouldn’t help in a medical emergency.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a cinematographer to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “moody lighting" helps — Jackson Hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) November 26, 2019

7. Lastly, this person with a PhD in Computer Science has imagined the ultimate scenario where it might be needed.