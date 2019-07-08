Social media proposes alternative Yesterday plots after Beatles film’s release

After the release of Richard Curtis and Danny Boyle’s Beatles film Yesterday, Twitter users have been penning their own versions of the quirky plot.

Yesterday follows a young man who wakes up from an accident to discover he is the only person who remembers the Beatles.

And naturally the internet had plenty of alternative narratives based on the film’s premise.

Arsenal fans might begin to feel like they are the only people who can remember the club’s unbeaten league campaign if their title drought goes on much longer.

The movie Yesterday, but only Arsenal fans remember the 2003-04 Premier League season. — Nic English (@nicwenglish) July 8, 2019

And what about this for Jason Statham’s next project?

The movie 'yesterday', but Jason Statham is the only person who can remember what sausages are, and he keeps desperately trying to show butchers and they just laugh him out of their shops like "mate who wants a condom full of mince??" — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) July 7, 2019

Peter Kay’s garlic bread bit meanwhile received the Yesterday treatment also…

The movie Yesterday, but Peter Kay’s the only person who remembers garlic bread. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) July 7, 2019

… as did the tweet itself.

The movie Yesterday, but I’m the only one who remembers this tweet. https://t.co/u9Hg1EEj7R — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) July 8, 2019

Podcasts failed to escape social media’s wrath.

The film Yesterday but I am the only one who remembers podcasts. And I take the secret to my grave. — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 8, 2019

It was only a matter of time before somebody found the meta sweet spot.

In ten years I’m going to make a movie that is the plot of the film Yesterday but no one remembers the film Yesterday so my main character creates the film Yesterday — Kyle (@Kyle____elyK) July 7, 2019

And comedian Rhys James rounded things off nicely with a dig at the format of the joke itself.

‘Yesterday’ but everyone has forgotten this tweet format. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) July 8, 2019

Yesterday was released in UK cinemas on June 28.