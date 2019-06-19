Woman compared to Matt Lucas by bully thanks Little Britain star for support

A woman who was compared to Matt Lucas because of her alopecia had the last laugh when the comedian got in touch and told her she was beautiful.

Amy Dunn from Hull was working in Cheeky Smokes when a stranger off the street started pointing at her and laughing.

She told the Press Association: “I was talking to my colleague at the time when a random person in the street stood in the doorway of the shop.”

When she asked what was wrong, they shouted “it’s f****** Matt Lucas” and then ran away.

So I'm stood at work today and some random idiot very clearly tried their hardest to insult me. But I think being a likened to @RealMattLucas is a compliment… Yes, wrong gender but what a guy! Think of better insults next time kids ? #comedy #Alopecia #ilooklikeacelebrity pic.twitter.com/iTv5YTAcXF — A M Y (@amy_is_dunn) June 16, 2019

She shared the exchange on Twitter where she was quickly inundated with support — including from the actor himself.

Matt replied to Amy and said: “You’re beautiful! But then I am biased!”

He then retweeted her story and added: “I am more than flattered to be compared to the beautiful Amy.”

Advertising

Amy lost her hair six years ago through Alopecia Areata, and said she often gets comments asking her if she has cancer.

The 27-year-old told the Press Association: “It was very clearly meant to be an insult, but I can assure you it is not one of the worst things to ever be said to me.

I am more than flattered to be compared to the beautiful Amy xxxx https://t.co/uia7lD6Oje — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) June 17, 2019

“Comments happen not daily but quite regularly as I work with the public but I never hide my bald head as I’m happy being me.

Advertising

“Never in a million years did I think Matt would reply or retweet.

“The response just goes to show, for every one person who insults or bullies, there are 1,000 other people out there ready to back your corner. It’s overwhelming and amazing.

“Sunday was my first Father’s Day after my dad passed away and he had alopecia too — I think he would have been made up over the tweet’s response.”