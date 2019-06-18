Menu

Dad who left daughter daily inspiring messages has them framed for Father’s Day

Lifestyle | Published:

Brian Sandusky was given a surprise this Father’s Day when his stepdaughter presented all the notes for him.

Man looking at a photo collage.

A father who left inspirational messages on his step-daughter’s door was surprised this Father’s Day when she returned all the notes to him.

In a viral video shared on Twitter, Sophia Wilcox, 20, from the US state of Maryland, surprised her stepfather Brian Sandusky, 46, with a collage of framed notes and a photo which she had kept for more than six years.

Sophia said: “During middle school, my stepdad used to leave me a note on my door each day to inspire me.

“He was so shocked when I gave it to him because he hadn’t known that I kept all the notes. He told me later that he was beyond moved.

“He’s been in my life for about 10 years now. He’s a very supportive man and always tries to make me laugh, even on a bad day.

“He’s changed how I see the world and I’m very grateful for that.”

