Menu

Advertising

Mall band plays Titanic theme during flood

Lifestyle | Published:

The band’s ‘quick thinking’ saw them go viral.

A band plays the Titanic theme music as the mall they are in floods in Mexico

A band in Mexico drew a large crowd with their rendition of Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On during a mall flood.

The group were performing at the Plaza Patria mall in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Saturday, and when the venue experienced extensive flooding they quickly changed their tune.

“THIS MALL STARTED FLOODING AND LOOK WHAT THE BAND PLAYED,” Twitter user @EBakuTheGreat tweeted.

The video has received more than 800,000 “likes” on Twitter, as well as prompting thousands of comments.

Idris, who filmed the video, told the Press Association: “As far as the band goes they all deserve raises because they just played the song out of nowhere. Amazing quick thinking.”

Lifestyle

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News