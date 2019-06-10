Menu

Tourists are explaining British quirks that shocked them on their first visits

Lifestyle | Published:

From accents to public transport, people found a lot of customs shocking.

Birds-eye view of London

Tourists new to visiting Britain, from London to the Scottish Highlands, are explaining the quirks that shocked them the most when they visited.

Reddit user InfusedMJ asked those of the website: “Non-British people who visited the UK for the first time, what shocked you the most?”

From the way vegetables are cooked, to the amount of banter, people explained the things they found most bizarre about Britain, and some answers were unexpected.

Here are some of the best responses that British people might not have even noticed themselves.

1. Some tourists didn’t account for strong regional accents.

Comment from discussion RanboReddit’s comment from discussion "Non British people who visited the uk for the first time what shocked you the most?".

2. British banter might confuse some.

Comment from discussion Buhpuh’s comment from discussion "Non British people who visited the uk for the first time what shocked you the most?".

Rihanna Laughing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Apparently British people have less personal space than others.

Comment from discussion Tyler_s_Burden’s comment from discussion "Non British people who visited the uk for the first time what shocked you the most?".

4. “Are you alright?” might not be a question after all.

Comment from discussion veedweeb’s comment from discussion "Non British people who visited the uk for the first time what shocked you the most?".
Matthew Mcconaughey Ok GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Parks and buildings are all rather old in Britain.

Comment from discussion suttyyeah’s comment from discussion "Non British people who visited the uk for the first time what shocked you the most?".

6. Boiling vegetables isn’t always appreciated.

Comment from discussion kristeeenuhhh’s comment from discussion "Non British people who visited the uk for the first time what shocked you the most?".
Scream Queens Chanel GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Unfortunately, redheads are sometimes picked on.

Comment from discussion katymae123’s comment from discussion "Non British people who visited the uk for the first time what shocked you the most?".

8. Lastly, the countryside has to be seen to be believed.

Comment from discussion Weaubleau’s comment from discussion "Non British people who visited the uk for the first time what shocked you the most?".
Happy Travel GIF by Rick Steves - Find & Share on GIPHY
