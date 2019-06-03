Meet the fashion designer 'Making Tweed Sexy Again'

A fashion designer is scaling new heights as he takes his work across the globe.

Jordan Bridgewater is taking the world by storm with his line of designer tweed waistcoats.

The 19-year-old, from Stourbridge, aspired to be a model and actor as a youngster and honed his craft in musical theatre at Dudley Evolve.

Jordan showcases his sought-after waistcoats

His big break came when he was spotted by The Only Way Is Essex star Ricky Rayment to model his Filthy Hooker range of fishing clothing.

Since then, his celebrity connections have led him to creating his own line of clothing, which is propelling him to the dizzy heights of the fashion world.

He has also been contracted to make a cape for Lady Colin Campbell, most recently known for appearing on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here!.

A line of his work titled Sands Of Persia has been scouted to appear at Men’s Paris Fashion Week from June 18 and again at the prestigious Jacket Required trade show in London, in July.

The fine detail which has won celebrity admirers and a place at Men’s Paris Fashion Week

Jordan said: “The last three months it’s spiralled out of control.

“It’s all happened really quickly, I’ve always wanted to do it, it’s been overwhelming.

"I wanted to be someone and get my name out there, so I’m in shock at how well it’s gone. I never expected this to happen in my life, I had to pinch myself.

“I’m getting calls left, right and centre from everyone now, I wanted to make it and have people know JB, and hopefully it looks like they’re starting to.”

Jordan Bridgewater produces waistcoats at his countryside studio

Aimed at people of all sizes, shapes and ages, his ‘JB’ line runs the tagline ‘Making Tweed Sexy Again’.

The teenager has now opened his own studio at a site on Upper Aston Farm in Claverley, near Wolverhampton.

Members of the public have the chance to visit the studio, design a piece of tweed clothing to fit them, and take it home as a one-off design.

He added: “We’re making it affordable for the public so that people can still buy it.

“We wanted to showcase the work and that tweed doesn’t have to be in a country club or shop, we’re a tweed store and we’ve had a big interest.”