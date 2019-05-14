This student has gone viral for an inventive pun on her own name in her yearbook

A student from Texas ended her education on a hilarious note, as she made a pun out of her own name for her high school yearbook quote.

Madison Guess, 17, from Brownsville, shared a photo of her high school yearbook on Twitter, where she had quoted a creative spin on her unusual surname.

The yearbook quote reads: “Now you can call me Madison Hypothesis, because I’m an educated Guess.”

Madison told Press Association that the quote had come from her love of science and research projects.

She said: “The day the senior quotes were due, I thought to myself, ‘you should do a pun with your last name in it!’ Thus, Madison Hypothesis was born.

“Growing up, when I would tell someone my last name, they would always say ‘hmmm; I don’t know’ as a joke.”

The quote reached over 9,000 likes on Twitter, leading to one user naming Madison an “honorary dad” for her incredible “dad-joke” skill.

You are very young and not male but I am declaring you an honorary Dad for this incredible joke — Jason Quist (@jasonmquist) May 12, 2019

The wife of one of Madison’s teachers also commented, commending her on her pun skills.

Gloria Schlatter said: “I don’t know what your AP Psychology teacher (my husband) will tell you when he returns to work; but I have to say that this was clever!”

I don’t know what your AP Psychology teacher (my husband) will tell you when he returns to work; but I have to say that this was clever! Additionally, cutest thing ever!!!! — Gloria Schlatter (@gloriously33) May 13, 2019

Once Madison finishes high school, she will be going onto college to study biomedical sciences with a track in pre-medicine.

Madison said: “My teachers, especially my AP Chemistry teacher, loved it! My friends enjoyed it as well!

“I truly am pleased with the positive reactions people have had on not only Twitter, but on Instagram as well!

“People have been direct messaging me saying that my quote made their day, and that really puts a huge smile on my face.”