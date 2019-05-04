Watch: Tearful dad gifted cushion with image of dead dog to aid him in his grief

A father mourning the loss of his pet dog has been comforted by his family after they bought him a cushion designed in the likeness of the late Boston Terrier.

Jason Jentsch’s daughter Jasey, 19, shared the emotional moment they gifted him the pillow, in footage which has been viewed millions of times on Twitter.

My dog of 12 years (my dads best friend) just recently passed, so my mom got a pillow with his picture on it for my dad. i think it’s safe to say he’s head over heals for it….❤️ pic.twitter.com/A46Zp6GNWd — jasey (@JaseyJentsch427) April 30, 2019

Mr Jentsch is seen being handed a cushion depicting his dog Bruce, who died three weeks ago, and tearfully thanks his daughter for the “really cool” gift.

“He sleeps with it in his bed, it never leaves his side,” daughter Jasey told the Press Association.

“Bruce became my dad’s best friend. Every Saturday morning they would sit together on the recliner and watch TV.”

Jasey’s mother ordered the pillow online for her 44-year-old husband after 12-year-old Bruce passed away.

“No doubt about it did I think he was going to love it, he just couldn’t hold it in!” said Jasey.

“He is very grateful for my mom and the pillow and he’s also taken by all the love that people are showing the video.”

when he said “my sweet boy” that took me out ?? — ? (@snozzberriesss) April 30, 2019

I wasn’t ready for this pic.twitter.com/ujSgMBlgQ2 — baby liv ? (@babyliv823) April 30, 2019

Some on Twitter even shared similar pillows they had been gifted by their loved ones following the loss of their four-legged friends.

My friend did the same for me. Every time I look at it I remember how much my little princess loved her naps pic.twitter.com/zdmEos4QP5 — Shaone?? (@shaone_) April 30, 2019

My best friend did the same thing for me when my pup died. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ye0PS7S0Hb — Abiliene (@abbyehaley) May 1, 2019

Bruce had become blind in 2017, but Jasey said this “did nothing to stop him”, but his condition deteriorating more recently.

“He grew a different type of relationship to my family and especially my dad,” added Jasey, whose family, from Texas in the US, has two other dogs called Cody and Jada.

“He trusted my dad not matter what, my dad could hold him all day however he wanted and he just went with it.

“My family is going to be looking into adopting a dog from a shelter.

“We could never replace Bruce of course, but there’s always room for another one to be adopted and we know that’s what Bruce would want!”