Tony Hawk shares video of his daughter conquering her skateboard fears
He said he might have been more nervous than she was.
Tony Hawk is widely regarded as one of the greatest skateboarders of all time so naturally his daughter is keen to give the sport a go too.
The 50-year-old shared a video of himself teaching 10-year-old Kadence how to nail a drop-in, saying she was “overcoming her fear in real time”.
Kadence appears nervous to attempt the move at first, but with encouragement from her dad she eventually takes on the move – and lands it with aplomb.
Hawk said in his tweet: “I might have been more nervous than she was.”
The video struck a chord on Twitter, where it picked up more than seven million views in less than a day.
Another clip posted on his Instagram story showed Kadence falling during her first attempt.
And fans of Hawk were impressed to see his daughter conquering her fears – and him supporting her in doing so.
