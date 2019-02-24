Menu

9 hobbies you can take up by spending almost no money

Lifestyle | Published:

How to do something new on a budget.

Brown origami elephants

If you’re looking for a brand new activity to fill your free time without spending a fortune, you could be in luck.

Reddit user epdogs posed the question: “What is a hobby that requires little to no money?”

Here are some of the best responses.

1. Origami

Comment from discussion wizardeyejoe’s comment from discussion "What is a hobby that requires little to no money?".
Origami GIF by James Curran - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Languages

Comment from discussion grapejelly18000’s comment from discussion "What is a hobby that requires little to no money?".

3. Juggling

Comment from discussion Saulcio’s comment from discussion "What is a hobby that requires little to no money?".
Girl Fail GIF by Salon Line - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Card throwing

Comment from discussion Urgotaniceash3’s comment from discussion "What is a hobby that requires little to no money?".

5. Writing

Comment from discussion 8andahalfby11’s comment from discussion "What is a hobby that requires little to no money?".
Overwork GIF by Carlotta Notaro - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Volunteering

Comment from discussion frenchbritchick’s comment from discussion "What is a hobby that requires little to no money?".

7. Podcasts

Comment from discussion PristineFact’s comment from discussion "What is a hobby that requires little to no money?".
Season 3 Podcast GIF by The Good Place - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Whittling

Comment from discussion the_planes_walker’s comment from discussion "What is a hobby that requires little to no money?".

9. Twitching

Comment from discussion Maynard078’s comment from discussion "What is a hobby that requires little to no money?".
Bird Popcorn GIF by Cheezburger - Find & Share on GIPHY
