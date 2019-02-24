Advertising
9 hobbies you can take up by spending almost no money
How to do something new on a budget.
If you’re looking for a brand new activity to fill your free time without spending a fortune, you could be in luck.
Reddit user epdogs posed the question: “What is a hobby that requires little to no money?”
Here are some of the best responses.
1. Origami
2. Languages
Advertising
3. Juggling
4. Card throwing
Advertising
5. Writing
6. Volunteering
7. Podcasts
8. Whittling
9. Twitching
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.