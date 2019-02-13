Menu

Advertising

10 of the most embarrassing things people’s toddlers have said in public

Lifestyle | Published:

“I just had a BIG poo! And it had PEANUTS in it!”

A cheeky toddler

Kids, famously, say the funniest things – but sometimes they can leave their parents in thoroughly awkward situations.

Reddit user chtoupe11 asked the question: “What is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?”

Here are some of the best answers.

1. Cold beer

Comment from discussion foshjowler’s comment from discussion "Parents of Reddit, what is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?".
Outback Steakhouse Beer GIF by Outback Brasil - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. No food

Comment from discussion twillsteele’s comment from discussion "Parents of Reddit, what is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?".

Advertising

3. Drink all the time

Comment from discussion TishraDR’s comment from discussion "Parents of Reddit, what is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?".
Amy Poehler Mom GIF by T. Kyle - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Who farted?

Advertising

Comment from discussion flippenzee’s comment from discussion "Parents of Reddit, what is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?".

5. Cigarettes for mommy

Comment from discussion Thisguysciences’s comment from discussion "Parents of Reddit, what is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?".
Cowboy Bebop Smoking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Hey mister

Comment from discussion VVHYY’s comment from discussion "Parents of Reddit, what is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?".

7. Bad lady

Comment from discussion El__Jeffe’s comment from discussion "Parents of Reddit, what is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?".
Driving 101 Dalmatians GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Not a virgin

Comment from discussion nuggetblaster69’s comment from discussion "Parents of Reddit, what is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?".

9. Peanuts

Comment from discussion ponchojukebox’s comment from discussion "Parents of Reddit, what is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?".
Peanuts GIF by SKIPPY Peanut Butter - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. All you ever want

Comment from discussion doktorwu’s comment from discussion "Parents of Reddit, what is the most embarrassing thing your toddler said out loud in public?".
Lifestyle

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News