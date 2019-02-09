This guy’s tale of flowers at work will give you second-hand embarrassment

One man’s tale of his first day at work has the internet simultaneously roaring with laughter and cringing with embarrassment.

Jon Cana, 25, walked into his new job at an advertising agency in San Francisco in October last year feeling “pretty nervous” but soon settled down after finding a gift box and a bouquet of flowers on his desk.

Feeling welcomed and at ease in his new role, he posed for a couple of photos with the blooms before posting to Twitter and thinking no more about it.

first day feels ? pic.twitter.com/ZjRydssTlY — Jon Qui Qui (@JonQuiQui) October 24, 2018

“The gift box the bouquet came along with had a card inside it that was signed from the company as a whole, and I was with my manager – who took the photos – for most of the day, so I showed my excitement and gratitude to her,” Jon told the Press Association.

“No-one said anything to make me think otherwise.”

However, a few months later and Jon learned the hilarious but shocking truth behind his first day – the flowers weren’t for him at all.

I FOUND OUT THESE FLOWERS WERE MISPLACED ON MY DESK AND SUPPOSED TO BE FOR SOMEONE GOING ON MATERNITY LEAVE BECAUSE THEY DONT GIVE FLOWERS TO NEW HIRES BUT THEY SAW ME TAKING PICS WITH THEM AND FELT TOO BAD TO TAKE THEM AWAY IM CAAAACKLING https://t.co/oItQv3MOvS — Jon Qui Qui (@JonQuiQui) February 9, 2019

While the gift box was indeed for the new recruit, the flowers, it turns out, were for someone else entirely. Jon’s manager had no idea, so willingly took some lovely photos after the misunderstanding.

“I learned the real story about three months later at our company holiday party when our office manager, who was in her last days at the company, told me while we were at the bar,” said Jon.

“She was hoping I would be too drunk to remember the story!”

Suffice to say the internet loved the twist, with one social media user replying: “You did get some great pics!”

Meanwhile it was also noted that giving flowers to new employees could be the start of a wonderful tradition.

“I thought it was hilarious and still think it is, although I do hope my co-worker on maternity leave got some flowers,” said Jon.

“It definitely made me feel welcomed and the fact that no one took away the flowers and let me live in my joy as I transitioned into this new job says a lot about the people that I work with.”