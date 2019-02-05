Menu

11 funny examples of ‘movie logic’ social media users wish worked in real life

Life would be a little simpler if some things worked just like they did in the movies.

People watching a film together

Sometimes it seems logic works slightly differently in Hollywood movies than in real life, and we’ve all wished from time to time that our lives worked a little more like a film.

Reddit user CodeBrode asked people on the website: “What are some examples of ‘Movie Logic’ that don’t work in real life?”

Here are 11 of the funniest answers – and you’ll wish they worked in your everyday life too.

1. Movie stars are surprisingly good at cutting their own hair.

2. If only this logic worked in real life.

3. People in movies never need to clarify a date or time.

4. This would be a very useful skill.

5. A good makeover can solve anything.

6. Computer hacking is a lot more impressive in the films.

7. If you lived in movie reality you would have an amazing apartment.

8. In a movie, you’d probably get together with your worst enemy.

9. Doctors would have an easier life if this logic was true.

10. Real-life action movies would be a lot more painful.

11. Lastly, this would make horror films less terrifying.

