Yoko Ono asked Twitter for life advice – the responses were surprisingly helpful
‘If you wait until ten minutes before Tesco closes, you can buy an entire birthday cake reduced to 50p’.
Everyone needs a little bit of advice from time to time – even famous artists like Yoko Ono.
The 85-year-old asked for some tips “that will make our lives heal and shine” via a tweet – and she certainly received plenty.
Whether they were exactly what she was hoping for is open to question, but here are some of the best.
1. This culinary delight
2. A nugget of pure gold for London commuters
3. This could save a lot of frustration
4. One from the world of sport
5. Some medical advice
6. A saying that will be familiar to many Brits
7. This tip for amateur chefs
8. Not everything you learned at school is right
9. A top tip for committed swearers
10. This advice for a very happy birthday
11. And this spot of evergreen political wisdom
