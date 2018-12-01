Chocolate fans are divided after advent calendar reveals a Bounty on December 1

It took less than a day for the first Christmas controversy to rear its head in December after Mars Incorporated put a Bounty bar behind the first door of their Celebrations advent calendar.

The Bounty is famous in some households for its place as the last to be eaten from a tin of Celebrations, so when chocolate fans opened the first door of their calendar on December 1, Twitter bore the brunt of their disappointment.

First day of advent and they go straight in with the total disappointment of the Bounty!! ?? #celebrations #adventcalendar #swapsies !? pic.twitter.com/lLuLkT6JqX — Hayley (@HeyHayuk) December 1, 2018

It seems not everyone was hoping to kick off the festive season with the taste of paradise…

1st of December and I’m already put in a bad mood, door number one on my advent calendar was a bounty ?? — Jacob Dunne (@JacobDunne8) December 1, 2018

If you thinking you’re having a bad day, I just opened the first door on my Celebrations advent calendar to find a bounty pic.twitter.com/ilzs1SOiqE — elin_donnelly (@ElinDonnelly) December 1, 2018

Day 1 in my advent calendar was a Bounty. Why are Celebrations trying to ruin Christmas?! — Lizmas (@LizzipFish) December 1, 2018

Open advent calendar to a bounty ? — Jamie Warren (@jamiewarren37) December 1, 2018

A bounty behind day one of my celebrations advent calendar. Definitely a piss take. pic.twitter.com/Sj42XqrloF — molly smith (@molksmith) December 1, 2018

But it’s important to recognise that there are Bounty fans out there, and in large numbers too.

And plenty offered their services in taking the unwanted Bounty bars in for the winter.

If you don't want the Bounty from your advent calendar, pass them to me! I seem to be the only person on the planet who likes them. #Celebrations #AdventCalendar — Lady Ginge Langham (@LadyGingeL) December 1, 2018

Everyone complaining about getting a Bounty behind door number one on their advent calendar, well feel free to send them my way!!! #Celebrations #AdventCalendar #FirstWorldProblems — Bez Newman (@TheOneBez) December 1, 2018

Apparantly people are kicking off because the 1 st choc behind door 1 of the celebration advent calendar is a bounty . I love bounty bars. Think I'll go buy myself one ? to go along side my galaxy one — ?☕ Joanna ?? (@1dizzy_blonde_) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile, others commended Mars for their bravery.

Celebrations already won Christmas by putting a bounty as the first thing in their advent calendar — Dan Gilbert (@danjamesgilbert) December 1, 2018

And some wondered what would happen should every window contain the taste of coconut?

Wouldn't it be glourious if there was a bounty behind every window of the celebrations advent calendar. People would lose their fecking minds ??? — Steve Pengilley (@Stevempengilley) December 1, 2018

It doesn’t bear thinking about.