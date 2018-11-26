Would you qualify for this rental flat with bizarrely specific flatmate rules?

Anybody who has tried to find shared accommodation with strangers will have hellish or hilarious stories to tell, but this listing for a flatmate takes the cake.

Twitter user Rx shared the flatmate requirement list their friend received after applying to visit a London flat on SpareRoom.

The resident details the requirements necessary for harmonious living, and they’re… extensive.

The flatmate-searcher said: “I had a couple of bad flatmates this year and I don’t want to waste your time and mine if you can’t commit to certain things that are very important to me.”

The list starts simply enough with staying quiet and keeping guests to a minimum, then states flatmates aren’t allowed to laugh “out loud after 11pm” or use the toilet “15 times a day”.

It said: “If you spend all your free time hanging around the house, streaming TV shows and talking on the phone for hours, we’re not gonna like each other.

“When I’m not working in my part-time job, my life revolves around my laptop when I work at home because I’m a very busy person. But I don’t want my new flatmate to assume that just because I spend so much time here, it’s OK for them to do the same.”

The list of strange flatmate requirements reached almost 8,000 likes on Twitter.

Can I bring my harmonica if I play it quietly? — Spencer Moody (@SpenceMoody) November 24, 2018

Flatmate: I'm quite easy going.Also flatmate: *writes 12-point essay about rules and expectations of the flat* https://t.co/80NlXTyFN9 — Tits McGee (@Scientits) November 24, 2018

However, some completely agreed with the poster, explaining that they thought the list was very reasonable.

This all sounds totally reasonable, which is why I live alone. — hella tidy (@sarahgayle695) November 23, 2018

I had flatmates who did ALL of that, which is why I find this totally reasonable. — zoe (@zoe_k9000) November 25, 2018

The mystery housemate was not identified in the post, and it is unknown whether they found somebody to fit their requirements.

As for the person who enquired after the flat, Rx said: “The person who wanted to have a visit just gave up on it.”