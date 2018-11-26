Advertising
Hilarious ‘He’s not your man’ meme is the best dating advice you’ll ever receive
Here are all the red flags you need to bear in mind if you want to avoid dating a regrettable historical figure.
The internet often spouts dating advice, whether useful or not, and the latest meme to explode with popularity on Twitter follows this trend in a bizarre way.
The online wisdom comes in the form of a meme letting you know “He’s not your man”, pointing out the warning signs that you might be dating someone dodgy.
From beloved hockey mascot Gritty to Pharaoh Ramses II, follow these memes and never date the wrong person again.
Here are 10 of the best versions on Twitter:
1. Don’t fall for the trap of dating a Pharaoh.
2. Watch out for any rom-com moments…
Advertising
3. Remember this helpful character?
4. Always check to make sure your date isn’t a raccoon.
Advertising
5. Try not to get too attached to Duolingo.
6. Take this as a reminder to return your books!
7. You definitely won’t find this historical figure on Tinder.
8. Please never date Gritty.
9. Avoid all terrible leftover recipes.
10. Lastly, this adorable animal sounds like a catch.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.