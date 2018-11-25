Banksy-inspired shredded Christmas tree is a real work of art

An art centre devised a shrewd way to pay homage to artist Banksy for Christmas this year, by creating a “shredded” Christmas tree.

The display at Parkersburg Art Centre in West Virginia, in the United States, is inspired by the anonymous English artist’s shredding of his piece Girl With Balloon after it was sold at auction this year.

The tree was created by volunteers and “art-loving moms” Kelley Cartwright and Kasey Snyder, as part of the art centre’s annual Artist Tree Display.

Kasey told the Press Association: “There are a variety of artist-inspired trees on display including Yayoi Kusama, Peter Max, Leon Zernitsky, Helen Frankenthaler and Banksy.”

A picture of the Banksy tree has gone viral on Reddit, with some of those commenting on it commending details such as the red bauble in the top right-hand corner which echoes the red balloon placement in Banksy’s piece.

Girl With Balloon was partially destroyed by a shredder built into its frame by Banksy after it was auctioned for £1.04 million at Sotheby’s in London in October.

“I just love how many people don’t get it.” user strangeloop527, who posted the picture to Reddit, said. “It’s hilarious.”

Advertising

Reddit user meltingintoice commented on the Banksy-inspired tree: “I think this sort of thing is proof that the remnant of the ‘destroyed’ Banksy ‘painting’ (actually performance art) is now probably the most famous and thus the most valuable Banksy in existence.”

Another, Ripamaru, wrote: “The attack on Christmas continues!!!”

The art centre wrote in a Facebook post about its Artist Tree Display. “Ever wonder how Klee, Calder or Picasso would have decorated their Christmas tree? We did!

Advertising

“Local artists and school groups come together each year to imagine what this classic holiday decor would have looked like in the hands of famous (or not so famous) artists.”

If you would like to keep up to date with Kasey and Kelley’s creations, check out Parkersburg Art Centre’s Instagram and Facebook pages or visit its website.