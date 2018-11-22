Menu

Advertising

#WinterIsHere trends on Twitter as UK temperatures plummet

Lifestyle | Published:

People have been sharing their hilarious reactions as cold weather hits the UK.

Frost covered Holme Park in Windsor, Berkshire, as the UK wakes up to the cold weather.

Winter is on its way in the UK, with plummeting temperatures and snow showers hitting some areas.

Parts of northern England, Wales and Scotland have seen snow as November closes, with the temperature falling to 4C in London.

Social media users have taken to Twitter to complain and joke about the icy weather, with the hashtag #WinterIsHere trending as the cold snap hit.

Here are 10 of the best chilly Tweets.

1. People realised that it was time to hang up the sandals.

2. It’s that time of year…

Advertising

Baby It'S Cold Outside GIF by Brett Eldredge - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This person deeply regretted going outside.

4. Some can’t even cope indoors!

Advertising

Cold Bill Murray GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Everyone’s wearing their biggest coats.

6. It’s getting dark earlier and earlier now.

Jon Snow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This Twitter user encapsulated an awful moment.

8. Every day should be a duvet day during winter.

Single Ice Cream GIF by Bridget Jones - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This burn will keep you warm through winter.

10. Lastly, not long now until we’ll all be ice-skating to work.

Bambi GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Lifestyle

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News