A book sold after 27 years on the shelf and the replies will make you cry

A single tweet about a book that took 27 years to sell prompted one of the most wholesome Twitter conversations of all time.

Broadhursts Bookshop, an indie bookshop in Southport, kicked things off with the following post, explaining that a book that had been in stock since May 1991 had finally sold.

I have just sold a book that we have had in stock since May 1991. We always knew its day would come. — Broadhursts Bookshop (@BroadhurstBooks) November 17, 2018

The book was a children’s biography of William the Conqueror which sold for 99 pence, as was its original price nearly 30 years ago.

It was only priced at £0.99p new, so we went with that ? — Broadhursts Bookshop (@BroadhurstBooks) November 17, 2018

The original tweet was heartwarming enough – a tale of a book that finally found a home – and it clearly struck a chord with others too.

I bought one from upstairs a while ago that had apparently been there for AGES. It was exactly what I needed. Hooray for indies! — Rachael Lucas (@karamina) November 17, 2018

So happy when they finally find a home! — Broadhursts Bookshop (@BroadhurstBooks) November 17, 2018

Others came forward with other books that had struggled to sell, one of which was the beautifully titled The Larger Moths of Warwickshire, which somehow spent a decade on the shelf.

We had a book called ‘The Larger Moths of Warwickshire’ in stock for ten years. I was quite sad when someone bought it. — Tamsin Rosewell ?? (@autumnrosewell) November 17, 2018

The situation was clearly a familiar one for many, so much so that one Twitter user penned a rather beautiful paragraph in tribute to the books that struggle to get our attention.

The book held its breath. It had hoped so often, only to have that hope crushed. Hands lifted it from the shelf, wrapped it warmly in paper. As the door closed on its past life, the book heard the soft cheers of its shelfmates. — Sarah Todd Taylor (@scraphamster) November 17, 2018

Is it dusty in here? *sniffles*

Whenever that happens here, I tell my customer that their book has been waiting for them a very long time. — Omnivore Books (@omnivorebooks) November 18, 2018

Perhaps the next time you step inside a book shop, these tweets might make you think differently about the lucky tome you’re about to take home.