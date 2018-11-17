Check out the creepy Danny DeVito shrine some college students made

A rather strange shrine to actor Danny DeVito at a university in New York has got the internet talking.

The shrine, which was located in a bathroom at Purchase College, State University of New York, comprises pictures of the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor as well as coins and other such things.

It’s … interesting.

@DannyDeVito yo. My college has a secret room that worships you. Come visit!!!!!!!!! SUNY Purchase come through -me and my friends pic.twitter.com/6HMqr85HQx — Kait (@terreeslavie) October 10, 2018

Images of the shrine have caused quite a stir on Twitter but Kaitlin Balfe, 18, a student at SUNY Purchase, told the Press Association: “I found out about the shrine through a friend who went. It was super low key, not a lot of people knew about it.

“The shrine’s funny. You walk in and people’s offerings are just obvious junk (they) had in their pockets.

“I left a coin when I went the first time, and later went with a friend with pictures of Danny we printed out.

“It’s kinda just a huge meme that really would only be found at SUNY Purchase.

“Like, no one who goes here is at all surprised it’s there. It’s people who don’t go here who are freaking out.”

Trollfoot Malibu September 2018 pic.twitter.com/QD5KWAahzR — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) September 3, 2018

The shrine was reportedly shut down once the school found out about it but not before the man himself had been alerted.

“Your shrine honors me,” DeVito tweeted.

“My heart is filled with love and garbage. Tomorrow, as you may know, is my name day.

“Do something that makes you feel good. Above all be kind to each other. Pick up trash, recycle, and be aware of plastics in the ocean.”

The Purchase College Twitter account has since contacted DeVito regarding the shrine, tweeting: “We’d like to say we’re surprised, but our students are well known for their creativity and sense of humor. @DannyDeVito we’d love to welcome you on campus to meet your super fans.”

Students at the college appear to have gone one step further, with a petition doing the rounds which aims to secure DeVito as the Purchase College Commencement Speaker for 2019.

Is this the start of a blossoming relationship between the school and the actor?