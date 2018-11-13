Listen to this homeless man’s killer jokes that are lighting up the internet

A homeless man selling jokes is lighting up social media with his brilliant wit.

Mitchell Couch was walking with his wife when he saw the man sitting on the side of a pier in Venice Beach, California with a sign which read: “Jokes, $0.50”.

Mitchell offered him $20 for three and footage of his response has since gone viral on Reddit.

Mitchell said, perhaps due to mistrust, the homeless man initially said his name is Austin, but later corrected it to Jake.

After Jake’s stellar comedic performance Mitchell, gave him another $20 once the video had finished.

“I told him $40 with him would go a lot further for him than me,” Mitchell told the Press Association. “He was amazing. So smart and easy to chat with.

“I used to work at a homeless shelter for teenagers up in Portland, Oregon and you really get to know them. They are people. They have stories. So many of us just walk by.”

Mitchell said he has been amazed at the response the video has received, with many offering to send him money to give to Jake, and one giving a job offer to a pharmacy.

“What I think I’m going to do is go see him this weekend again and get more of his story,” said Mitchell. “Many people want to hear it.

“I’ll ask him what he needs to get back on his feet. I might do a fund drive for him.

“I want to hear his backstory, what his dreams are and how we can help.”