10 incredibly childish things people do even thought they’re adults

Lifestyle | Published:

There’s a child in all of us just waiting to get out again.

A hella cute teddy

As you grow older, some of the magic and wonder of childhood can start to fall away – unless you make an effort to stay young.

Reddit user blokops posed the question: “What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?”

Here are some of the best answers.

1. Making improvised art

Comment from discussion heartpals’s comment from discussion "What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?".
Black And White Love GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Making car noises

Comment from discussion saltnotsugar’s comment from discussion "What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?".

3. Using an umbrella as a sword

Comment from discussion BlindTheThief15’s comment from discussion "What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?".
Guy Fighting GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Finding comfort in pillows

Comment from discussion RuPaulver’s comment from discussion "What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?".

5. Escaping the basement monster

Comment from discussion WoopsITooted’s comment from discussion "What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?".
Monsters Inc Monster GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Having imaginary friends

Comment from discussion Lufernaal’s comment from discussion "What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?".

7. Cuddling their teddy

Comment from discussion greffedufois’s comment from discussion "What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?".
Mr Bean Bear GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Walking through leaves

Comment from discussion SolidVirginal’s comment from discussion "What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?".

9. Using the force

Comment from discussion GhostTypeTrainer’s comment from discussion "What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?".
LEGO GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Concentrating

Comment from discussion thewalkofshane’s comment from discussion "What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?".
