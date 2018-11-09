Advertising
10 incredibly childish things people do even thought they’re adults
There’s a child in all of us just waiting to get out again.
As you grow older, some of the magic and wonder of childhood can start to fall away – unless you make an effort to stay young.
Reddit user blokops posed the question: “What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?”
Here are some of the best answers.
1. Making improvised art
2. Making car noises
Advertising
3. Using an umbrella as a sword
4. Finding comfort in pillows
Advertising
5. Escaping the basement monster
6. Having imaginary friends
7. Cuddling their teddy
8. Walking through leaves
9. Using the force
10. Concentrating
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.