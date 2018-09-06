Advertising
People are replacing Donald Trump with penguins in some famous pictures
Twitter users were set a Photoshop challenge by British comedy writer, Armando Iannucci.
The presidency of the United States is arguably the most powerful role on the planet, but one which leaves you at the mercy of the photo editors of the internet.
British satirist Armando Iannucci asked his followers on Twitter to replace images of Donald Trump with a penguin, and the results have catapulted the Arctic bird into some very high-profile scenarios.
At a press conference with a perplexed German Chancellor
At a high-stakes meeting with North Korea
Surrounded by the world’s media
Meeting with the leader of the Catholic church
Inspecing members of the British Army alongside the Queen
Trying to thrive under pressure from G7 leaders
Overseeing the maintenance of the most famous home in America
And even in talks with superstar Kim Kardashian
