Man who went viral for eating a Kit Kat wrong proposes with 3D printed bar
The chocolate company helped with the proposal.
A couple who went viral for a disagreement over the correct way to eat a Kit Kat have got engaged in a very special way.
Journalist Haley Byrd outed boyfriend Evan Wilt on Twitter in June for chomping the end off the famous chocolate wafer bar instead of snapping off a finger like most people.
Twitter reacted swiftly with calls to dump this heathen.
Fortunately Haley didn’t heed these calls, and just over a month later Evan proposed in the perfect way – with a ring inside a 3D printed Kit Kat.
Kit Kat sprang into action to help Evan in his quest to pop the question. As well as printing the ring box, the company also sent the couple a cake.
Needless to say, Twitter went wild for the news.
A truly happy ending.
