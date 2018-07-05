Man who went viral for eating a Kit Kat wrong proposes with 3D printed bar

A couple who went viral for a disagreement over the correct way to eat a Kit Kat have got engaged in a very special way.

Journalist Haley Byrd outed boyfriend Evan Wilt on Twitter in June for chomping the end off the famous chocolate wafer bar instead of snapping off a finger like most people.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Kit Kat before,” my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS pic.twitter.com/UQbuD3Etpg — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018

Twitter reacted swiftly with calls to dump this heathen.

Fortunately Haley didn’t heed these calls, and just over a month later Evan proposed in the perfect way – with a ring inside a 3D printed Kit Kat.

"I don't think I've ever proposed before," I said before doing THIS Sorry folks, @byrdinator is forever taken pic.twitter.com/9T0grHz88x — Evan Wilt (@EvanWilt_) July 3, 2018

He still doesn’t know how to eat a Kit Kat pic.twitter.com/hEOzmWqAMY — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 4, 2018

Advertising

Kit Kat sprang into action to help Evan in his quest to pop the question. As well as printing the ring box, the company also sent the couple a cake.

Wondering how @EvanWilt_ popped the question to @byrdinator in a Kit Kat? From 3D printing to a lil Kit Kat magic, we were happy to give him a break and help with his proposal! Congrats again you two ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/qzOxvHGZm8 — Kit Kat (@KitKat_US) July 4, 2018

For the record — Kit Kat cake is amazing. Thanks for making our engagement so special, @KitKat_US! pic.twitter.com/VdFUJUAdJe — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 4, 2018

Needless to say, Twitter went wild for the news.

Advertising

CONGRATULATIONS!! Best wishes as you plan your big day and more importantly as you plan your life together! — Tim Carlson (@thecivilcomment) July 4, 2018

A truly happy ending.