How a toilet roll on a Tinder profile reignited the internet’s fiercest debate

When selecting pictures to use on your dating profile, you naturally want to show yourself in the best light so it’s not unusual to make sure you keep any little imperfections out of sight.

But while it’s perfectly normal to hide, say, a physical feature you’re not too happy with or make sure your messy bedroom isn’t on display to potential suitors, most people probably wouldn’t give much thought to the way they put out their toilet paper.

As one Tinder user has discovered, it might be a bigger issue than you imagined.

This is my tinder profile. I’ve had it for a year. 23 men have contacted me to say I’m incorrect about toilet paper pic.twitter.com/uBAcQlZ34r — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) July 2, 2018

Writer Hana Michels shared one of her Tinder profile pictures with her Twitter followers – the image is of Hana brushing her teeth in the bathroom, but it’s the toilet roll visible in the background that has attracted a lot of attention.

Hana said 23 men had contacted her to tell her she is “incorrect about toilet paper”.

Also, profile is open to women. 23 men. — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) July 2, 2018

Needless to say, the tweet provoked a strong reaction, inevitably reopening the debate about the right way to hang your loo roll.

Make it 24, you god damned monster. — Jeff May (@heytherejeffro) July 2, 2018

I mean, they're not wrong. Your hanging method is clearly an affront to god. — Gilles de Rei Ayanami (@AtDawnTheyTweet) July 2, 2018

I don't have Tinder… but if I did, I'd be trying to find your profile right now just to tell you that you are correct about toilet paper. — Jane E. RoboCop (@ZealousPilgrim) July 3, 2018

Some made the point that your life circumstances can force you into the underhang technique.

This is how I have my toilet paper. Not because I want to. But because my cat Ted rolls it all into the toilet if it’s the other way. What an ass. https://t.co/bgPvXsQ2Tu — Jawmuncher (@Jawmuncher) July 3, 2018

Some attempted to apply a scientific method.

It all depends on how you tear it..if you spin the roll, then yank. You have it correct(my chosen roll position too) if you slowly and daintilly use 2 hands and cut neat squares it's better from the front. I have no life and have run the experiments.. The results are,repeatable. — Jason Linsky (@KilgoreLinsky) July 2, 2018

It even broke out of Twitter and on to other corners of the internet.

Also there's a Reddit thread somewhere that got VERY into the TP pic.twitter.com/h29oF8Mx8h — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) July 3, 2018

It’s on the front page of Imgur now. Lots of TP debate in the comments. pic.twitter.com/uxXeV2OTo7 — Travis Ridley (@travishastweets) July 4, 2018

Clearly it’s an issue that means a lot to people.

I don't complain when I see that. I just "fix" it every time I'm over that person's house in silent judgement until they stop inviting me over. Then it's not a problem for anyone anymore. — Kelly Vergara (@RealElkGravy) July 2, 2018

1) thank god im not dating anymore 2) people are so indignant about how their toilet paper rolls https://t.co/RhJ9HIO7gd — Fulana de Tal (@soulamami) July 4, 2018

The debate rages on, but the moral of the story is probably: if you want to impress a potential date, don’t start by telling them they do toilet paper wrong.