This meme involving lists is the latest way to show your preferences

Everyone has preferences. Perhaps you believe that Harry Potter is the best movie series ever made, or that your favourite band is unquestionably better than any other.

A new meme is helping people show off their favourite stuff by fooling others into thinking they aren’t taking sides, only to slap their favourite thing in the top spot.

So what does it look like? Here’s a good example:

A DEFINITIVE ranking of the BEST singers: 20. you19. can't18. really17. rank16. the15. best14. singers13. since12. it’s11. all10. subjective 9. and8. SOME7. have6. redeemable5. qualities4. but3. everyone2. appreciates1. @MariahCarey — Percy (@HeavyMetalLamb) June 23, 2018

The meme took off this week, sparking many variations on the theme.

Disney featured heavily

best disney princesses ranked 10. u can't9. rank8. them7. because6. they5. all4. are3. individually2. amazing1. mulan, the great warrior who took it upon herself to save all of china with her tactics and cleverness when she was only 16 — gabi (@harleivy) June 25, 2018

disney princes ranked: 1) you actually2) can rank3) them because4) honestly most5) of them6) suck but 7) DAVID FROM8) LILO AND9) STICH IS10) HANDS DOWN11) THE BEST12) AND HE13) ISN'T EVEN14) A PRINCE — jake (@squidslippers) June 30, 2018

Advertising

As with anything on the internet, talk quickly turned to animals

best dogs ranked: 12. you11. can’t10. rank9. doggos8. because7. they6. are5. all4. precious3. and2. beautiful1. my dog — larissa (@_swaguilar) June 28, 2018

What are your top 10 favorite animals? 10. You9. can't 8. rank7. animals6. because5. they 4. are 3. all2. perfect1. but red pandas are pretty cool tho — Nat Geo WILD (@natgeowild) June 29, 2018

The top 12 animals 12. You11. Can't10. rank 9. them 8. because 7. they 6. are 5. all4. cute 3. and 2. beautiful 1. cats — teme (@ImTmee) June 30, 2018

Advertising

Then things got topical with the World Cup

Best young players in the world: 20. You19. Can't18. Rank17. Them16. Because15. They 14. Are13. All 12. Different11. And10. Good9. In8. Their7. Own6. Ways5. And4. Play3. Different2. Positions1. Kylian Mbappe — ???? (@zizouesque0) June 30, 2018

The New South Wales police, famous for adopting the latest memes to publicise their services, even joined in.

Australian Police Forces ranked: 11. You10. can't9. rank8. them7. because6. they're5. all4. different3. and2. important1. NSW Police Force — NSW Police (@nswpolice) June 27, 2018

Although many enjoyed the endless ranking tweets, some were not fans

Top 10 worst twitter trends:10. You 9. Can't 8. Rank7. Them all 6. There's 5. Too many 4. Good 3. Ones 2. To count 1. This one — Nick DiNapoli (@NickySuave) June 30, 2018

This trend sure did end up covering a wide array of topics. Twitter users, we salute you.