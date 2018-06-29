Menu

Advertising

11 songs people would like to hear on their death bed

Lifestyle | Published:

From the Seinfeld bass line to the Bee Gees.

The Bee Gees

The topic of death beds might seem like a morbid subject, but from the list below you’ll see it can be a light and entertaining conversation.

Redditor RTJ1992 asked fellow users to share the songs they would like to hear on their death bed – and these 11 of the most popular answers range from shrewdly sublime to hilariously ridiculous.

1.

Comment from discussion FrakeTheFrake’s comment from discussion "What song do you want to hear on your death bed?".
Shocked Jerry Seinfeld GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. From user attorneyatslaw

“The greatest hits of 2190.”

Black Think About It GIF by Identity - Find & Share on GIPHY

Advertising

3.

Comment from discussion MrDeluxe24’s comment from discussion "What song do you want to hear on your death bed?".
Fc Suggestion GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. From user Kyooko

Advertising

“Staying Alive.”

Stayin' Alive GIF by Bee Gees - Find & Share on GIPHY

5.

Comment from discussion TeddySchlong’s comment from discussion "What song do you want to hear on your death bed?".
Wii GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. From user BornRebel123

“Take me home, Country roads.”

Denver Broncos Pictures GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7.

Comment from discussion ihatethisbitch247’s comment from discussion "What song do you want to hear on your death bed?".
Will Ferrell Cowbell GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. From user The_Mega_Void

“Highway to Hell.”

Acdc GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Comment from discussion FrankyEaton’s comment from discussion "What song do you want to hear on your death bed?".
Will Ferrell Singing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. From user IrascibleOcelot

“Bagpipe version of ‘Amazing Grace’.

“It’s a classic for a reason.”

Friends Tv Ross Gellar GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11.

Comment from discussion readerbynight’s comment from discussion "What song do you want to hear on your death bed?".
Lifestyle

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News