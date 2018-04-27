Advertising
From The Jungle Book to Louis Theroux: The world reacts to the royal baby name
It’s highly unlikely the royal baby was named after Louis Tomlinson.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles.
Louis is somewhat of a family name for the Windsors. William and Prince George have it as a middle name.
It could also be a nod to Lord Louis Mountbatten, who Prince Charles described as “the grandfather I never had”.
First of all people discussed pronunciation.
It wasn’t a name many had predicted, leading some on Twitter to complain of losing bets. Louis was at 8/1 with Paddy Power and 14/1 with Coral, so those who picked correctly stand to make a decent return.
Other than those mourning their loss, Twitter generally celebrated the name.
Some were reminded of another, more simian, royal Louis.
As with anything on the internet, One Direction fans managed to make it about the band.
Other famous people called Louis were also featured in celebratory tweets.
The announcement may have caused Royal fever across the world, but not everyone was excited.
