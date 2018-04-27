Advertising
‘Chairwolves’: Tweet about disabled parking spaces inspires novel
‘We’re disabled, Daniel, we’re not werewolves.’
When Twitter user Daniel Lawson tweeted to his 150 or so followers about his problem with disabled car parking spaces, he probably didn’t expect to go viral.
But lo, he has, astronomically so, after it was reposted with a brilliant clapback.
That truly excellent response is from Jennifer Lee Rossman, a science fiction writer who has spinal muscular atrophy and uses a powerchair.
Jennifer’s response to Daniel’s tweet has been liked more than 324,000 times and been shown a huge amount of appreciation on Twitter.
Perhaps the greatest reaction to it, though, is the question: What if there were disabled werewolves?
Advertising
Naturally, given Jennifer is a sci-fi writer, many suggested the story of a disabled werewolf is one they want to hear from her.
Advertising
And guess what?
It’s totally happening.
That’s right, Chairwolves.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.