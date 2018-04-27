Menu

12 of the weirdest phobias you didn’t even know existed

Lifestyle | Published:

It turns out that people are afraid of the strangest things.

Some people have a balloon phobia (Geoff Caddick/PA)

From spiders to needles, everybody has a fear or two… but what about those strange little phobias that nobody else understands?

Reddit user BuuBuuDiaSama asked people on the website for their weirdest phobias and fears, that might not make sense to everybody.

Here are 12 of the strangest responses.

1. This person is terrified of large lorries.

Comment from discussion BasedJersh’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".
Comment from discussion hsm3’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".

3. Mirrors are surprisingly scary.

Comment from discussion UkonFujiwara’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".

Comment from discussion blinky84’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".

5. Water fountains definitely count as a weird phobia.

Comment from discussion Dannovision’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".
Comment from discussion casino_night’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".

7. Fear of cotton balls is a genuine phobia.

Comment from discussion MrBulger’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".
Comment from discussion pinksaltypillow’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".

9. This phobia is an odd one.

Comment from discussion WashingPaperPlates’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".
Comment from discussion Kingjellyjam’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".

11. Butterflies and moths are this person’s kryptonite.

Comment from discussion polarized_ohms’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".
Comment from discussion TheObstruction’s comment from discussion "What weird phobias do you have?".
