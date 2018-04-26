Woman hilariously reviews eyeliner that stayed perfect after a car accident

A woman’s incredible eyeliner review is going viral after she claimed it withstood an intense ordeal without a smudge.

In 2017, ER nurse Shelby was involved in a car accident, and has since made a full recovery. She was wearing Kat Von D’s tattoo eyeliner on the day, and left a review on the website, saying she was amazed it hadn’t budged.

Lahari Manchikanti, a student at the University of Florida, found the review and posted it to Twitter, where it has since gone viral.

Y’all I was really out here looking for a new eyeliner and look at this review lmfaooo She deadass took a picture in her neck brace I am deceased ? pic.twitter.com/j9jHjAei06 — lahari (@guadalahari) April 24, 2018

Shelby took the selfie for police evidence, and explained in the review that most of her make-up had been wiped off as she was crying, except her eyeliner.

She said: “I was pulled over in my car calling for roadside assistance when a distracted driver hit me going 55mph. I was taken via ambulance to the ER where I remained for eight hours.

“My mascara was running down my face from crying and all other products had been wiped off in the transfer to the hospital. But not my tattoo eyeliner… This product lasts and looks amazing through anything.”

(Kat Von D/@catsandcusswrds)

Advertising

Commenting on the viral Tweet, Shelby said: “When you find a good product, you have to share the info.”

The Tweet now has over 200,000 retweets.

Kat Von D themselves even commented on the tweet, saying they trust Shelby’s amazing review of the product.