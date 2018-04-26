Donald Trump is coming to the UK on Friday the 13th and everyone is making the same joke

The president of the United States will be making a visit to the UK on July 13 and Twitter is feeling superstitious.

Donald Trump’s working visit falls on a Friday, making it a very inauspicious day indeed for some.

Twitter users took to the social network to share their thoughts.

Trump is coming to the UK on Friday 13th July and you're telling me bad luck doesn't exist — ?lorenzo✨ (@laurensneezy) April 26, 2018

donald trump’s uk visit is on friday the 13th, seems fitting pic.twitter.com/rjnvaW5wgR — amy owen (@amy6amy) April 26, 2018

Trump will visit UK on Friday the 13th. Hopefully unlike the film of the same name the visit will not have 10 sequels, a remake, and a crossover with the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, but I wouldn't be surprised by any of the above. — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) April 26, 2018

Others weren’t happy with the concept of a visit at any time.

"Trump to visit UK in July" pic.twitter.com/hHfhOZrM6C — Thor (@camisfm) April 26, 2018

Hoping Donald Trump is greeted by Gordan Ramsey when he comes to the UK in July. #Trumpvisit pic.twitter.com/aWkx91XJQ9 — Mike (@MikeTalksFooty) April 26, 2018

Events to protest against the visit are already being planned. One Facebook group called Protest Trump’s Visit, hosted by columnist Owen Jones, already has 28,000 intended attendees.

OFFICIAL: Donald Trump is coming to Britain on Friday 13th July EVERYBODY OUT ON THE STREETS! Sign up here – and RT everywhere >> https://t.co/zK8jERfOE2 #trumpvisit pic.twitter.com/uIc3d3oT0Q — Owen Jones? (@OwenJones84) April 26, 2018

Hope everyone's ready for a good old fashioned protest when Trump comes to the UK on 13th July – I know I am ? ? pic.twitter.com/urEawLp384 — Mike (@IndieboyLDN) April 26, 2018

That’s not to say everyone was upset about the news of the visit.

@realDonaldTrump i hear you’re coming to the UK. Welcome Sir — kind of (@Standfastandsee) April 26, 2018

@realDonaldTrump urged to avoid London during UK visit by conservative supporters. I don’t care where the President visit as long as he visits. He DOES have support here. He’s the only president I know who’ve acted on his pledges, and that a good thing https://t.co/Pu47oWuESc pic.twitter.com/VDS5DQeCfC — Peter Ansell (@PeterAnsell80) April 26, 2018