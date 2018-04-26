Advertising
Donald Trump is coming to the UK on Friday the 13th and everyone is making the same joke
It will be a working visit rather than a state visit.
The president of the United States will be making a visit to the UK on July 13 and Twitter is feeling superstitious.
Donald Trump’s working visit falls on a Friday, making it a very inauspicious day indeed for some.
Twitter users took to the social network to share their thoughts.
Others weren’t happy with the concept of a visit at any time.
Advertising
Events to protest against the visit are already being planned. One Facebook group called Protest Trump’s Visit, hosted by columnist Owen Jones, already has 28,000 intended attendees.
Advertising
That’s not to say everyone was upset about the news of the visit.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.