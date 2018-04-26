Menu

Boy with leukaemia seizes opportunity to join local police force with both hands

Four-year-old Auggie Powers made himself right at home.

(St. Louis County PD)

A young boy being treated for leukaemia was given an opportunity to join his local police force for the day.

Auggie Powers, four, was shown around by officers at St Louis County Police Department in Missouri.

On his big day, he was sworn in by the department’s Chief Belmar and given a badge.

Auggie with his badge
(St Louis County PD)
Auggie in the helicopter
(St Louis County PD)
Auggie meeting Officer Onyx
(St Louis County PD)
Auggie with armoured vehicle
(St Louis County PD)

And even enjoyed a pizza party.

“Welcome Officer Auggie,” Twitter user @BradsB2652 commented. “Wishing you the best.”

Lifestyle

