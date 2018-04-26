Advertising
Boy with leukaemia seizes opportunity to join local police force with both hands
Four-year-old Auggie Powers made himself right at home.
A young boy being treated for leukaemia was given an opportunity to join his local police force for the day.
Auggie Powers, four, was shown around by officers at St Louis County Police Department in Missouri.
On his big day, he was sworn in by the department’s Chief Belmar and given a badge.
And even enjoyed a pizza party.
“Welcome Officer Auggie,” Twitter user @BradsB2652 commented. “Wishing you the best.”
