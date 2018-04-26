Boy with leukaemia seizes opportunity to join local police force with both hands

A young boy being treated for leukaemia was given an opportunity to join his local police force for the day.

Auggie Powers, four, was shown around by officers at St Louis County Police Department in Missouri.

It's not everyday we get a new recruit at age 4, but Auggie wants to be a police officer! Auggie, who lives with Leukemia, and we wanted to make his wish come true. #AuggieSuperPowers pic.twitter.com/oN2uY6mdZj — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) April 26, 2018

On his big day, he was sworn in by the department’s Chief Belmar and given a badge.

And even enjoyed a pizza party.

From yesterday: Pizza Time! Thank you @PapaJohns for providing us with the Pizza for Auggie and thanks @StengerSTLCo for stopping by to join us! #AuggieSuperPowers pic.twitter.com/7XkdeVLa8f — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) April 26, 2018

“Welcome Officer Auggie,” Twitter user @BradsB2652 commented. “Wishing you the best.”