9 times parents got played by their kids

Lifestyle | Published:

From hacking their parents’ daily routine to testing the tooth fairy, these kids are too clever.

People shared stories of their children outsmarting them (billyfoto/ Getty Images)

As a parent, it can be easy to think you know it all when it comes to your child.

Unfortunately as they get older, the likelihood they’ll outwit you at some point grows.

Learn from these parents and kids of the past who shared their stories on social media.

Outsmarting the tooth fairy…

… and Santa

The parents won this round.

Helpful or insulting?

Fooling parents into giving food

The old switcharoo

This ‘encouraging’ note

A note that my little cousin left for his dad. from funny

Lifestyle

