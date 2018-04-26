9 times parents got played by their kids

As a parent, it can be easy to think you know it all when it comes to your child.

Unfortunately as they get older, the likelihood they’ll outwit you at some point grows.

Learn from these parents and kids of the past who shared their stories on social media.



Outsmarting the tooth fairy…



Just learned our 9y/o did an experiment on us. Lost tooth, told no one for 3d, kept tooth under his pillow. No $. Then he tells us he lost the tooth, next night there is money under his pillow. Then confronted us with his scientific evidence that the tooth fairy isn't real. — Rogue Dad, M.D. (@RogueDadMD) April 23, 2018

Oh my gosh…kids are crafty! One of my daughters "confirmed" the lack of a tooth fairy by writing her initials on the dollar bills in my purse before she went to bed with a tooth under her pillow. She confronted me in the morning and I had NO defense. LOL Kids….sigh…LOL — Mary (@minil2016) April 24, 2018

… and Santa

The way I found out santa wasnt real was by sleeping under the christmas tree and waking up to my dad tryna put presents under the tree — C-Dub(Hitokiri Battousai) (@save_jenny) December 25, 2015

The parents won this round.

My parents found my note to Santa in the chimney telling him to film himself with our camcorder if he was real. Instead of confronting me with the truth, my parents hired a guy in our neighborhood to dress as Santa AND FILMED HIM IN OUR LIVING ROOM. Believed in Santa through HS. — big tay (@tgaith) April 24, 2018

Helpful or insulting?

I just got played by my son, I tried to kiss him, he looked at me & said u need some chapstick. Got up & went & got some to put on my lips. — Montrese Beauty (@TroubleTreseMUA) June 10, 2011

Fooling parents into giving food

Totally got played by my daughter who saw me making milk, ran to her crib saying "nap!", downed the bottle, then said "all done, no nap!" — Rob Pieké (@robpieke) June 14, 2016

The old switcharoo

My son's goldfish died. He wasn't fooled by the new one I bought to replace it. I didn't know he taught the dead one to jump through hoops. — FRONT TOWARD ENEMY (@armyVet1972) February 28, 2014

This ‘encouraging’ note